Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss New Zealand batter Kane Williamson in first match of the Champions Trophy on Feb 19 in Karachi. The wicket could be described as the dream for a right-hand bowler.

The moment came in ninth over with Shah pushing the ball towards good-length area as it moved every so slightly after pitching and took Williamson's bat-edge. The edge travelled to wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan who pouched it safely. Have a look at the wicket below:

Pakistan, however, suffered a blow when batter Fakhar Zaman has suffered an injury scare in the first over of the match. The destructive batter is currently being checked for muscular sprain.

The hosts will be hoping for the batter to come out without any serious concerns as they look to defend the title they had won in 2017 - also the last time Champions Trophy was played.

Champions Trophy gets underway in Pakistan

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl first. New Zealand were doing good till Abrar Ahmed struck.

The Pakistan leggie sent back Devon Conway in the eighth over with a beautiful googly. Conway could manage only 10 runs off 17 ball before being dismissed but had added 39 runs for the opening wicket with Will Young.

Pacer Naseem Shah took advantage of the opening and sent back Kane Williamson caught behind off a peach.

New Zealand started rebuilding after losing two wickets in space of five balls. Young and Daryl Mitchell had added 33 runs for the third wicket and looked to add more before Haris Rauf sent back Mitchell.

Young and Tom Latham then took New Zealand past 100 in the 23rd over with Young reaching his 50 as well. The batter was dismissed shortly after scoring his 100.