Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed became the first wicket-taker of the Champions Trophy 2025 as he clean bowled New Zealand batter Devon Conway with a sensational googly. The opening match of Champions Trophy between Pakistan and New Zealand is being played at National Stadium in Karachi.

The wicket came on the third ball of the eight over when Abrar pushed a good length ball to Conway. The Kiwi batter tried to play it with the turn but the ball spun the other way and hit the top of off-stump. Have a look at the wicket below:

Conway managed just 10 runs off 17 balls before being dismissed but had added 39 runs for the first wicket with Will Young.

Champions Trophy Gets Underway

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening match of the ICC tournament. New Zealand were doing good till Abrar struck. Pacer Naseem Shah took advantage of the opening and sent back Kane Williamson caught behind off a peach.

New Zealand started rebuilding after losing two wickets in space of five balls. Young and Daryl Mitchell had added 33 runs for the third wicket and looked to add more before Haris Rauf sent back Mitchell.

Young and Tom Latham then took New Zealand past 100 in the 23rd over with Young reaching his 50 as well.

More to follow...