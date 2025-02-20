Pakistan skipper Muhammad Rizwan offered an update on batter Fakhar Zaman's injury after losing the opening match of Champions Trophy against New Zealand on Feb 19 in Karachi. Fakhar was injured while fielding two balls into the match and was taken for scans.

Advertisment

The batter returned to the field eventually but didn't bat as an opener when Pakistan started the chase. He was clearly not at his best while batting and Rizwan admitted that losing him as the opener was crucial. Fakhar scored 24 off 41 balls during his stay.

"Let's see what the result from the [scan] is. Losing Fakhar Zaman [as opener] was crucial," said Rizwan after the match which Pakistan lost by 60 runs.

Also Watch: Glenn Phillips stuns Pakistani crowd with terrific one-handed catch to dismiss Muhammad Rizwan

Advertisment

Fakhar Zaman Injury

Zaman suffered the injury on a shot by Will Young, who drove Shaheen Afridi through the covers in the very first over. Zaman, while trying to stop the ball, seemed to have hurt his left side rib area and was forced off the field two balls into the match. The boundary, however, was saved.

"Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain, and further updates will be provided in due course," said the PCB in a statement shortly after the batter left the field.

Advertisment

New Zealand down Pakistan in CT opener

Batting first after losing the toss, Kiwis put up an imposing total of 320/5 in 50 overs. For New Zealand, Will Young scored 107, Tom Latham hit 118 not out and Glenn Phillips smashed a quickfire 61 off 39 balls.

While chasing, Pakistan were never in hunt after ending the first powerplay of 10 overs for just 22 runs and losing one wicket.

It was always going to be tough from there on and wickets falling at regular intervals didn't help Pakistan's cause either. They were eventually bowled out for 260 runs.

Pakistan, hoping to defend the title, next play India in a crucial match on Feb 23 in Dubai.