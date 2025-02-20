IND vs BAN Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025: Team India will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Thursday (Feb 20) as they take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. One of the favourites to win the Champions Trophy 2025, India will look to start their campaign on a high before they square off against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (Feb 23). On the other hand, Bangladesh will have a point to prove having reached the semis in the last edition of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The weather may pose a challenge for the Indian team, which has brought five spinners for their Champions Trophy campaign, set to begin with a match against Bangladesh on Thursday (February 20). The conditions could potentially disrupt India's plans.

For the record, the forecast for the next 24 hours is not unfavorable, but cloudy conditions-though rare here-cannot be ruled out. In this context, the team's composition may become a concern, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, widely regarded as the best bowler in the world.

Recent statistics, records, and expert opinions suggest that having five spinners is not a bad strategy for a short tournament like the Champions Trophy-an eight-team, 15-game competition. As the weather gets hotter, dry conditions could favor spin bowling. This trend was evident in the recently concluded ILT20, where pacers dominated early on, but spinners became increasingly effective as the tournament progressed.

