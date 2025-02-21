Indian Foreign Ministry on Friday (Feb 21) said that the Trump administration's claim that $21 million USAID funding was allegedly allocated for 'voter turnout in India' was 'deeply concerning'.

"We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USA activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs. Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said

"It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage, so relevant authorities are looking into it, and hopefully we can come up with an update on that subsequently," he added.

The ministry spokesperson also addresses the deportation of some Indian immigrants from the US through Panama and Costa Rica saying, "The US has a bridge agreement with Panama, Costa Rica on sending illegal migrations."

He added that the Indian government is in touch with the Panama government.

Trump calls USAID funding to India a 'kickback scheme'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump voiced concerns about the funding allocation, calling it a kickback scheme. He added that nobody has any idea of what is going on there.

Trump's comments came during his address at the Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting. The US president also questioned $21 million for Bangladesh's political landscape and $19 million for Nepal's biodiversity.

Addressing the Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting, Trump said, “And USD 21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India turnout? We got enough problems. We want our own turnout, don't we? Can you imagine all that money going to India? I wonder what they think when they get it. Now, it's a kickback scheme.

"You know, it's not like they get it and they spend, they kick it back to the people that send it. I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we're talking about, that means there's a kickback because nobody has any idea what's going on there. USD 29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh. Nobody knows what they mean by the political landscape. What does that mean?” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)