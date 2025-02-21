Kashyap 'Kash' Patel, a loyalist of US President Donald Trump, was confirmed as the first Indian-origin person to become the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director. To give him a grand Bollywood style welcome, the assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino shared a video clip of a Ranveer Singh song from the movie 'Bajirao Mastani'. The clip shared on the social media platform X showed Ranveer's face replaced with Patel's in the song 'Malhari'.

Advertisment

Also read: India connect of Team Trump: Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, several Indian-Americans hold key posts in Donald Trump's administration

The song majorly translates to - "Let's play the song of happiness...We have crushed our enemies". The 47-second clip has received more than three million views on the internet.

Scavino shared the post with the caption, "Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, @Kash_Patel."

Advertisment

Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, @Kash_Patel! pic.twitter.com/JsANV0s9cP — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 20, 2025

'Mission First. America Always'

Shortly after being confirmed as the FBI director, Patel took to the social media platform X and expressed his gratitude to the US President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Advertisment

Also read: Kash Patel, the new FBI Director with roots in India. Everything to know

"I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support," he wrote.

He vowed to rebuild the FBI into an agency that is "transparent, accountable, and committed to justice".

"The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today. My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI," he added in the post.

Also read: 'You will regret this to your grave': Indian-American Kash Patel confirmed as FBI director

"And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet," he further said.

I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support.



The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 20, 2025

He ended his post with a catchy slogan that read - "Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work."

Also read: Who is Trump's FBI chief nominee Kash Patel's girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins?

(With inputs from agencies)