The US Senate on Thursday (Feb 20) voted 51-49 to confirm Kash Patel as the next FBI director, despite strong objections from Democrats who have raised concerns about his qualifications, past statements, and loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

Advertisment

Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, voted “no” on the nomination of Kash Patel to serve as FBI Director. Meanwhile, in a surprise vote, Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, voted to confirm Patel.

Patel will take charge of an FBI that has been under intense scrutiny. The Justice Department recently fired several senior FBI officials and requested the names of thousands of agents involved in investigations related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Also read: 'Lied under oath': Trump’s FBI pick Kash Patel accused of 'secretly' arranging firings before confirmation

Advertisment

Trump has suggested some of these agents could be dismissed, though Patel told senators he was not involved in any such discussions.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley defended Patel, saying, “He wants to hold the FBI accountable to Congress, to the president and, most importantly, to the people they serve — the American taxpayer.”

Democratic protests and concerns

Advertisment

Democrats have opposed Patel’s nomination, arguing that he lacks the leadership experience necessary for the role. They have also pointed to his history of controversial comments, which they believe undermine his credibility.

Ahead of the vote, Senator Chris Murphy warned, “My prediction is if you vote for Kash Patel, more than any other confirmation vote you make, you will come to regret this one to your grave.”

Also read: Who is Trump's FBI chief nominee Kash Patel's girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins?

Before the vote, a group of Senate Democrats gathered outside FBI headquarters to voice their opposition. Senator Adam Schiff said, “This is someone we cannot trust. This is someone who lacks the character to do this job, someone who lacks the integrity to do this job.”

He added, “The only qualification Kash Patel has to be FBI director is that when everyone else in the first Trump administration said, ‘No, I won’t do that, that crosses moral, ethical and legal lines,’ Kash Patel said, ‘Sign me up.’”

Also read: Watch - Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel greets parents with 'Jai Shree Krishna', touches their feet

Controversial comments and past statements

Patel has made a series of controversial comments in recent years, particularly on conservative media platforms. He referred to law enforcement officials who investigated Trump as “criminal gangsters,” described some January 6 rioters as “political prisoners,” and vowed to go after anti-Trump “conspirators” in the government and media.

Also read: 'Trump loyalist or FBI reformer?' US President's FBI pick Kash Patel grilled in heated Senate hearing

(With inputs from agencies)