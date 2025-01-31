Kashyap 'Kash' Patel, the Indian-origin FBI Director nominee of US President Donald Trump, won hearts online for embracing his roots after he greeted his parents with "Jai Shri Krishna" at his confirmation hearing to head the department on Thursday (Jan 31). In another clip from the event, Patel was seen touching the feet of his parents, Pramod Patel and Anjana Patel.

Advertisment

Kash Patel, at his confirmation hearing; starts by thanking his parents, who traveled from India to be there, and greets them with “Jai Sri Krishna.” pic.twitter.com/cM9hgIE0Tc — Sandeep Neel (@SanUvacha) January 30, 2025

In the viral video shared on the social media platform X, Patel said, "I'd like to welcome my father, Pramod, and my mother, Anjana, who is sitting here today. They travelled here from India. My sister, Nisha, is also here. She also travelled across the ocean just to be with me. It means the world that you guys are here. Jai Shri Krishna.”

Also read: 'Trump loyalist or FBI reformer?' US President's FBI pick Kash Patel grilled in heated Senate hearing

Advertisment

Kash Patel touching his parents’ feet, that too at such an important gathering, is amazing. pic.twitter.com/FzuhIG2CK9 — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) January 31, 2025

Connected to roots

Patel has been an advocate of India-US ties and has raised his voice against the mainstream US media when India's Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was presented in the context of Hindu nationalism. He criticised the media for ignoring the cultural and historical significance of the site.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump's FBI director pick Kash Patel targetted by Iranian hacking attack

Subject to racism

Responding to Senator Lindsey Graham after being asked if he had ever faced racism, the 44-year-old said he had indeed been subject to it growing up.

Also read: Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel hints at releasing releasing Epstein, Diddy lists

"Unfortunately, Senator, yes. I don't want to get into those details with my family here," he said.

"I was called a detestable -- and I'll apologise if I don't get it all right, but it's in the record -- a detestable sand nigger who had no right being in this country. You should go back to where you came from. You belong with your terrorist home friends. That's what was sent to me. That's just the piece of it, but that's nothing compared to what the men and women in law enforcement face every day," he added.

Patel was chosen for the role in November after the former head of the FBI, Christopher Wray, was ousted by Trump for disloyalty.

Also read: Critics raise concern over Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel, say 'job is difficult'

(With inputs from agencies)