Washington, United States

Kash Patel, Donald Trump's nominee for the post of FBI director, was recently targeted in an Iranian hacking attack. As per a CNN report citing two people in the know, the federal investigative agency informed him of this recently.

What did the hackers target?

As per the report, the hackers may have accessed some communications of Patel, a Trump loyalist and former Pentagon official.

In a statement, Trump transition spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer said: "Kash Patel was a key part of the first Trump administration’s efforts against the terrorist Iranian regime and will implement President Trump’s policies to protect America from adversaries as the FBI Director".

However, he did not specify on the hack.

Bullseye on Trump's team?

Recently, members of Trump's inner circle have increasingly become targets of foreign hacks. Just last month, the FBI had informed one of Trump's lead attorneys Todd Blanche — also Trump's pick for deputy attorney general — that his mobile phone was tapped by Chinese hackers. Before that, another Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan was targeted in a separate Iranian hacking attack, reported CNN.

The president-elect's son, Donald Trump Jr, has also revealed that he was notified by the FBI that he was one of Iran's "top targets".

As per the Trump transition team, prominent cabinet nominees and appointees of the incoming president have even received bomb threats and "swatting attacks." The FBI is carrying out an investigation into the matter.

Members of Trump's first administration also faced similar attacks from Iran.

During the 2024 US election campaigning, they also sent information from Trump's campaign to rival Joe Biden's campaign, according to reports. At the time, the Iranian government denied allegations of election meddling.

Who is Kash Patel?

Indian-origin Kashyap 'Kash' Patel previously served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council during Trump's first term.

The son of Indian immigrants, Patel is the author of a book about the so-called government "deep state."

Trump praised Patel and described him as a "brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter."

Patel "has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People," wrote the president-elect in his post.

"He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution."

