Days after US President-elect Donald Trump selected Kashyap "Kash" Patel for director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), critics have been expressing doubts about his being qualified to lead the US government's principal law enforcement agency.

Some of the critics also voiced concerns, saying that Kash Patel, who is known for his loyalty, has aimed to dismantle an apolitical federal security service and remodel it into a means of partisan retribution.

Jeff Lanza, a former FBI agent, said, "Look, 99.9% of the bureau is made up of hard-working agents who adhere to the principles of fidelity, bravery, and integrity."

"But he's said that he's coming in to just decimate the agency. How is that going to go well and how will that play into the morale of the agents who have to work under him?," he added.

'Job is difficult'

Former FBI and Department of Justice officials told BBC that the job is difficult and it would be nearly impossible for someone like Kash Patel, stressing that he has limited management experience to operate effectively.

Gregory Brower, a former FBI assistant director, called the job "nonstop", adding, "It's relentless. It's high stakes. It requires expert judgment, stamina, experience, and a strong ethical and moral compass."

Brower has worked closely with the past two directors.

However, Trump called Patel "a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People".

Earlier on Tuesday, the father of Kash Patel, Parik Patel, took to X, saying that he is proud of his son and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Earlier on Tuesday, the father of Kash Patel, Parik Patel, took to X, saying that he is proud of his son and Vivek Ramaswamy.

"When Kashu and Vivek were small they would play together in the parking lot while I was working in the motel Now Kashu is director of the FBI and Vivek is helping clean up the government with DOGE So proud of my son and his friends"

Indian-origin Kashyap Patel previously served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council during Trump's first term.

Kashyap Patel, the son of Indian immigrants, is the author of a book about the so-called government's "deep state."

