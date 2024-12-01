Washington, United States

US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday (Nov 30) announced that loyalist Kashyap "Kash" Patel was his choice for director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The Republican leader also declared Chad Chronister as his pick for administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and confirmed Pam Bondi as his pick to lead the Department of Justice.

Kash Patel for FBI Director

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced that Patel, a loyalist and former Pentagon official, "will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" replacing current FBI Director Christopher Wray, another Trump pick from his first term.

Appointed in 2017, Wray's term is supposed to last till 2027, which means for Kash to take the helm of the FBI, the current director will either need to step down or be fired.

Who is Kash Patel?

Indian-origin Kashyap Patel previously served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council during Trump's first term.

Kashyap Patel, the son of Indian immigrants, is the author of a book about the so-called government "deep state."

Trump praised Patel and described him as a "brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter."

Patel "has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People," wrote the president-elect in his post.

"He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution."

If confirmed, Patel's appointment could signal a significant shift in the FBI’s direction, with a focus on tackling what Trump described as America’s "crime epidemic" and "human and drug trafficking across the border."

"This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border. Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI," added Trump.

Chad Chronister for DEA Administrator

Trump also tapped Chad Chronister, a Florida sheriff, to lead the DEA.

Chronister is expected to work closely with Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi on strengthening border security and combatting the flow of illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl.

Chad will "stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES," Trump declared on Truth Social.

(With inputs from agencies)