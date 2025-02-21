In recent weeks, a wave of mass firings has swept through both the federal government and the tech industry in the United States, leading to significant upheaval for thousands of employees. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have been at the forefront of these actions, each implementing extensive layoffs within their respective domains.
Since the commencement of President Trump's second term, approximately 20,000 federal civil service workers have been dismissed. These layoffs have predominantly targeted probationary employees with less than one or two years of service.
Below is a table summarising the number of federal employees fired by the Trump administration since the start of its second term in January 2025. The numbers have been compiled using data from various agencies and based on the latest available information as of February 21, 2025, with estimates where exact figures could be incomplete or unconfirmed.
|S. No
|
Department/Agency
|
Number of Employees Fired
|1
|Internal Revenue Service
|6000-6500
|2
|Department of Agriculture (USDA)
|US Forest Service
|3400
|Other USDA Divisions
|800
|3
|Department of Energy (DOE)
|Main DOE
|2000
|National Nuclear Security Administration
|300-325
|4
|Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)
|> 1000
|5
|Department of Health and Human Services
|Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
|1300
|Indian Health Services (IHS)
|> 850
|Other HHS (NIH, FDA, etc.)
|3050
|6
|Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
|Federal Emergency Management Agency
|> 200
|Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security
|> 130
|US Citizenship and Immigration Services
|< 50
|Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
|243
|7
|Department of Interior
|2300
|8
|Department of Education
|50-100
|9
|Small Business Administration (SBA)
|720
|10
|Office of Personal Management (OPM)
|250
|11
|Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
|388
|12
|National Archives and Records
|64
|13
|Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
|170
|14
|Department of Justice (DOJ)
|US Attorney's Office (Washington, DC)
|> 12
|Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
|8
|15
|Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
|200-300
|16
|US Agency for International Development
|600+
|TOTAL
|20000-25000
This table reflects the latest scenario, but numbers may shift as additional data emerges or legal challenges (e.g., CFPB, USAID) resolve. Federal workers have expressed confusion and anger over the sudden terminations, especially those who had received positive performance evaluations prior to their dismissal.
The extensive layoffs orchestrated by President Trump and Elon Musk have far-reaching implications for both public sector operations and private industry practices. While supporters argue that these measures are necessary for efficiency and cost reduction, critics contend that the loss of experienced personnel and the erosion of institutional knowledge could undermine the effectiveness of essential services and operations.