In recent weeks, a wave of mass firings has swept through both the federal government and the tech industry in the United States, leading to significant upheaval for thousands of employees. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have been at the forefront of these actions, each implementing extensive layoffs within their respective domains.

Since the commencement of President Trump's second term, approximately 20,000 federal civil service workers have been dismissed. These layoffs have predominantly targeted probationary employees with less than one or two years of service.

Below is a table summarising the number of federal employees fired by the Trump administration since the start of its second term in January 2025. The numbers have been compiled using data from various agencies and based on the latest available information as of February 21, 2025, with estimates where exact figures could be incomplete or unconfirmed.

S. No Department/Agency Number of Employees Fired 1 Internal Revenue Service 6000-6500 2 Department of Agriculture (USDA) US Forest Service 3400 Other USDA Divisions 800 3 Department of Energy (DOE) Main DOE 2000 National Nuclear Security Administration 300-325 4 Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) > 1000 5 Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 1300 Indian Health Services (IHS) > 850 Other HHS (NIH, FDA, etc.) 3050 6 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency > 200 Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security > 130 US Citizenship and Immigration Services < 50 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) 243 7 Department of Interior 2300 8 Department of Education 50-100 9 Small Business Administration (SBA) 720 10 Office of Personal Management (OPM) 250 11 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 388 12 National Archives and Records 64 13 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau 170 14 Department of Justice (DOJ) US Attorney's Office (Washington, DC) > 12 Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) 8 15 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) 200-300 16 US Agency for International Development 600+ TOTAL 20000-25000

This table reflects the latest scenario, but numbers may shift as additional data emerges or legal challenges (e.g., CFPB, USAID) resolve. Federal workers have expressed confusion and anger over the sudden terminations, especially those who had received positive performance evaluations prior to their dismissal.

The extensive layoffs orchestrated by President Trump and Elon Musk have far-reaching implications for both public sector operations and private industry practices. While supporters argue that these measures are necessary for efficiency and cost reduction, critics contend that the loss of experienced personnel and the erosion of institutional knowledge could undermine the effectiveness of essential services and operations.