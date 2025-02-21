Why Elon Musk wants to 'crash' International Space Station as soon as possible?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The International Space Station (ISS), built in 1998 through a collaboration between NASA, the Canadian Space Agency, the European Space Agency, Japan’s JAXA, and Russia’s Roscosmos, has been in continuous operation since November 2000. It has served as a key platform for scientific research and human spaceflight training. However, structural ageing has raised concerns about its long-term sustainability.
NASA and its partners intend to bring the ISS down safely in 2030 using a deorbit vehicle provided by SpaceX. The controlled descent aims to prevent potential risks associated with an uncontrolled re-entry. NASA views this as a necessary transition towards the use of commercial space stations for future missions.
While most ISS partners support the 2030 deorbiting plan, Russia has indicated that it may leave the programme earlier, with its current commitment extending only until 2028. This uncertainty complicates long-term planning for station maintenance and operations.
Elon Musk has suggested that the ISS should be deorbited sooner than scheduled, aligning with his broader vision for space exploration. His argument revolves around reallocating resources towards more ambitious projects, such as Mars colonisation.
Musk has gained political influence through his role in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, which is conducting a broad audit of federal agencies. This effort has already led to widespread job cuts, and Musk’s opinions on space policy may hold weight in future decisions regarding NASA’s direction.
Musk has publicly stated that he considers the Moon a distraction and wants to prioritise Mars exploration instead. This contrasts with NASA’s current Artemis programme, which envisions the Moon as a crucial stepping stone for deep-space missions. The agency maintains that lunar exploration will provide critical experience before embarking on a Mars mission.
NASA has reaffirmed its commitment to using the ISS and future commercial space stations as platforms for scientific research and astronaut training. In response to Musk’s suggestions, the agency stated that it looks forward to further discussions with the Trump administration regarding its exploration strategy. For now, NASA remains focused on its existing roadmap, which includes both lunar and Martian missions.
