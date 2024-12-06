New Delhi, India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the US State Department is trying to "destablise India" and said the United States "deep state" elements are "targeting PM Modi". In other news, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog held a conversation with billionaire Elon Musk, saying that the issue of Israeli hostages remains a priority for the incoming Donald Trump administration.

BJP accuses US 'deep state' elements for targeting PM Modi, says Washington trying to 'destabilise India'

Israel's President Herzog seeks Elon Musk’s help to keep hostage release efforts on Trump’s agenda: Report

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog recently held a conversation with Elon Musk, reportedly aiming to ensure that the issue of Israeli hostages remains a priority for the incoming Trump administration, according to a report by the Financial Times.

'Exposes duplicity,' India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar

India on Friday (Dec 6) called on Pakistan to take decisive action against Masood Azhar, the mastermind of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the Pulwama attack, after reports emerged of him addressing a gathering for the first time in two decades. In the speech, Azhar vowed to renew jihadist operations targeting India and Israel to establish a global Islamic order.

Don't want confrontation...: With 'Delhi Chalo' march suspended, farmers to hold talks with Centre tomorrow

Protesting farmers in India who have suspended their "Delhi Chalo" (Let's go to Delhi) march for now, said on Friday (Dec 6) that they would be holding talks with the central government on Saturday.

Australia synagogue arson: 'Heinous act can't be separated from anti-Israel sentiment,' says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (Dec 6) condemned the arson of a synagogue in Australia's Melbourne, saying the incident could not be separated from the anti-Israel sentiment emanating from the Australian government.

US President-elect Trump picks Rodney Scott, Caleb Vitello to carry out immigration crackdown

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday (Dec 5) night announced two new appointments to handle immigration crackdown. Trump nominated Rodney Scott as commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, and Caleb Vitello as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

France: Macron scrambles to form ‘government of general interest’ after no-confidence vote ousts Barnier

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet political leaders from various parties on Friday (Dec 6) morning in a bid to establish a new “government of general interest” following the ousting of Prime Minister Michel Barnier through a no-confidence vote.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri to visit Bangladesh on Dec 9 amid rising attacks on Hindus

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will make a visit to Bangladesh on December 9 and meet his counterpart there, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

‘I won fairly’ – Jose Mourinho to Pep Guardiola over ‘Premier League trophies won’ remark

World-renowned football manager Jose Mourinho has hit back at Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola over his ‘he won three, I won six’ Premier League titles remark following City's away loss to Liverpool. Mourinho, who managed several clubs in English top-flight football, including Chelsea (multiple stints), Manchester United and Spurs, said he won PL titles ‘fairly’, poking Pep’s City, who is facing 115 charges for allegedly breaching the English FA’S financial fair play rules.

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film takes box office by storm, earns Rs 175.1 crore

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is taking the box office by storm across the nation. After the phenomenal box office performance of the first part, the euphoria for part 2 was quite evident.