New Delhi, India

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is taking the box office by storm across the nation. After the phenomenal box office performance of the first part, the euphoria for part 2 was quite evident.

Surpassing all the benchmarks, the action thriller is shattering several box office records from Day 1.

Pushpa 2 box office performance

Released on December 5, the sequel to the hit 2021 movie earned a whopping Rs 174.9 crore net in India on its opening day in all five languages.

With Rs 90.95 Cr, the movie has earned the highest numbers in the Telugu language, followed by Hindi (Rs 70.3 Cr), Tamil (Rs 7.7 Cr, Kannada (Rs 1 Cr) and Malayalam (Rs 4.95 Cr).

The pan-India film has become the highest Hindi opener of all time with a phenomenal Day 1 earning in Hindi belt.

Setting new benchmarks, the movie has shattered several previous records set by blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

As per Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, Pushpa 2 is the highest opening day ever [Hindi], the highest non-holiday and non-festival opening day [Hindi], ever and the highest opening day for a dubbed film ever [Hindi].

Not only Hindi blockbusters, but the movie has also surpassed the opening day earnings of other South Indian blockbusters such as SS Rajamouli's RRR [ Rs 133 Cr opening day collection] and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 [Rs 116 Cr opening day].

More about Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to the 2021 movie sees Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj. The second part focuses on Pushpa's rise as a sandalwood mafia.

The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rao Ramesh play significant roles in the movie.

Pushpa 2 review

WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote in her review of the movie, ''Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule overachieves on many aspects and is self-aware of the weight of expectation over it. Thereby, the genuineness of the story is not there as much as it was in the first part. A lot of loose ends are not neatly tied off, and Shekhawat and Pushpa's endless ego tussle never reaches a conclusive end. Perhaps that will be answered in Pushpa 3, which the makers hint at at the end.'' Read the review here.