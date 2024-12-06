New Delhi

Red Sea Film Festival kickstarted on December 4 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The film festival saw the whos who of the global entertainment space attend the opening gala. From the Bollywood circuit, we spotted Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor take the stage.

Serving us looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan didn’t disappoint as she turned up her glamour in a velvet fitted bustier gown in plush purple colour with 3D decorative orchids lining the dress.

She wore a matching mesh face veil which complemented her outfit. The actress kept it simple with no heavy accessories. She wore diamond danglers to complement her ensemble.

She wore purple stiletto pumps to finish the look.

As for her makeup, she did shimmery purple pink eyeshadow, tinted cheeks and glossy pink-purple lips.

Kareena shared a few pictures of her look on Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again in the role of Avni Bajirao Singham, Ajay Devgn’s character Singham's wife. The film was an ensemble casting with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor,

About Red Sea Film Festival

The fourth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) kicked off on December 4 in the historic Al-Balad district of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The festival will continue till December 14 in the new Cultural Square venue in the Al-Balad district, a UNESCO world heritage site. As per reports, over 120 films from 81 countries will be featured at this year’s festival.

Among the attendees who came dressed to the nines were Hollywood stars Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, Eva Longoria, Michelle Yeo, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Squid Game breakout Hoyeon Michelle Rodriguez. We also spotted Will Smith, Vin Diesel and competition jury president Spike Lee.