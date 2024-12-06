Tel Aviv, Israel

Advertisment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (Dec 6) condemned the arson of a synagogue in Australia's Melbourne, saying the incident could not be separated from the anti-Israel sentiment emanating from the Australian government.

"The burning of the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne is an abhorrent act of antisemitism. I expect the state authorities to use their full weight to prevent such antisemitic acts in the future," Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a post on X.

Netanyahu cited Canberra's "outrageous" decision in September to vote for a United Nations (UN) resolution that demanded the end of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.

Advertisment

אני מזועזע עמוקות משריפת בית הכנסת במלבורן, אוסטרליה. מדובר באירוע אנטישמי קלאסי נתעב, ואני מצפה מהרשויות במדינה להפעיל את כל כובד משקלן כדי למנוע מתקפות אנטישמיות כאלה בעתיד. לצערי, לא ניתן לנתק מעשה נפשע זה מהרוח האנטי-ישראלית המנשבת מממשלת הלייבור באוסטרליה, כולל ההחלטה… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 6, 2024 ×

"Anti-Israel sentiment is antisemitism," the Israeli PM further said.

Australia has seen a rise in antisemitic incidents since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023.

Advertisment

The attack on the synagogue

On Friday morning, arsonists wearing masks set fire to the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne. Some congregants were inside the premises when the incident occurred, the news agency AFP reported citing the police.

The blaze gutted much of the synagogue building. No serious injuries were reported. However, one person was wounded.

Also read | Melbourne synagogue set on fire in early morning attack as police hunt for two masked men

Detective Inspector Chris Murray of the Victorian police arson and explosive squad said that a witness entering the synagogue for morning prayers saw two people wearing masks.

"They appeared to be spreading an accelerant of some type in the premises," Deputy Inspector Murray said, adding that the police believed that the attack was deliberate.

Detectives would be looking at CCTV footage and interviewing any witnesses, he added.

Australian PM reacts to arson

Reacting to the incident, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that there was no place for antisemitism in his country.

Also read | Albanese condemns Melbourne synagogue fire, calls it ‘attack on Australian values’

"Can I just say that this was a shocking incident, it should be unequivocally condemned, there is no place in Australia for an outrage such as this. To attack a place of worship is an attack on Australian values, to attack a synagogue is an act of anti-Semitism, is attacking the right that all Australians should have to practice their faith in peace and security," Prime Minister Albanese told Australian media.

"...Victoria Police are leading the investigation. we know that two people were seen spreading some sort of fluid to encourage a fire and spreading it with brooms and they were seen, there is CCTV footage that will be examined," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)