Washington DC, United States

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday (Dec 5) night announced two new appointments to handle immigration crackdown. Trump nominated Rodney Scott as commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, and Caleb Vitello as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Scott has served for almost three decades in the border patrol and was also the chief of the agency in 2020, the last year of the Trump administration. However, he was ousted by President Joe Biden’s administration in 2021.

Since then, Scott has been a critic of the Biden administration's immigration policies and their handling of the crisis at the southern border.

Before serving as the chief, he also led the San Diego Sector, which is one of the most challenging sectors in America. He also implemented Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico Policy’, Title 42 and Safe Third Country agreements.

Meanwhile, Caleb Vitello is currently the assistant director of the Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs in Immigration and Customs Enforcement but will be serving as the acting director of ICE in Trump's administration.

"A member of the Senior Executive Service, with over 23 years of service to ICE, Caleb currently serves as Assistant Director of the Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs, where he oversees Agency-wide training, equipment, and policy to ensure Officer and Public Safety," Trump said in a post on Truth Social late Thursday.

Vitello also led initiatives focused on child safety and national security threats, at the White House National Security Council.

Trump in his post added that Vitello led the Fugitive Operations Academy, served as Deputy Assistant Director, and directed the National Fugitive Operations Program, providing policy guidance, strategic planning, and operational oversight for efforts to locate, arrest, and remove at-large, dangerous criminals and illegal aliens from the country.

Trump has had a firm stance on America’s immigration policies and during his presidential campaign said that it was his topmost priority. He also said that in his first 100 days, he plans to begin the process of deporting hundreds of thousands of people and to roll back Biden’s immigration policies.

