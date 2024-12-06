Washington DC, United States

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog recently held a conversation with Elon Musk aiming to ensure that the issue of Israeli hostages remains a priority for the incoming administration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The discussion, which was encouraged by some families of hostages held by Hamas, was part of Herzog’s “wide and fairly extensive efforts to apply pressure on all parties,” a source familiar with the conversation told Financial Times.

The source described it as being of a “general nature, and from a policy to . . . put pressure wherever pressure can be placed” to keep the matter at the forefront of Trump's political agendas.

The source was quoted by the Financial Times as saying, “Musk’s role in the Trump camp is one thing but he is also the key figure of one of the most important social media platforms for awareness and narrative.”

The Financial Times report did not specify the date of the conversation. However, it highlights Musk’s significance during the transition period, despite having no formal role in Middle Eastern affairs under Trump’s incoming administration.

Trump has had multiple discussions with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Herzog, since his election victory. Herzog, in a November 11 conversation, stressed “the urgent need to secure the return of the Israeli hostages,” according to his office.

Hamas took 250 hostages during its surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which claimed 1,200 lives, as reported by Israeli officials. While some hostages were freed during a short-lived exchange in November, many remain in captivity, with indirect negotiations mediated by Egypt and Qatar so far proving unsuccessful.

