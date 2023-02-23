Top 10 world news: US calls for new sanctions on Russia, Indian-origin Ajay Banga may lead World Bank and more

Speaking at an event in India's Bengaluru city in the run-up to G20 summit later this year, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for fresh economic sanctions on Moscow. From Washington's corridors of power, President Joe Biden nominated former Mastercard chief executive Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank. Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Thursday informed that Palestinian militants fired as many as six rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the country's south.

The US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for fresh economic sanctions on Moscow on Thursday (February 23) and also said that the world must increase financial support to the war-ravaged Ukraine and help in its fight against Russian aggression.

The Biden administration on Thursday (February 23) nominated former Mastercard chief executive Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank. The announcement comes amid the ongoing push for development lenders to revamp and address global problems more effectively.

The Israeli military on Thursday informed that Palestinian militants fired as many as six rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the country's south. The firing of the projectiles comes less than 24 hours after Israel carried out a rare daytime arrest operation that triggered fighting in the occupied West Bank, killing at least 11 people and wounding more than 100.

Oman has decided to allow Israeli aircraft to fly through its airspace, indicating another sign of closer ties between the two countries. The announcement was made by Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday (February 23). Cohen said the approval (from Oman) is a "significant and historic decision for the Israeli economy and Israeli travellers,” the news agency AP reported.

A selfie photograph taken by a U2 spy plane’s pilot was released by the Pentagon. The highlight of the selfie is the suspected Chinese spy balloon which was captured by the pilot while the plane was hovering above the Chinese spy balloon in the US skies, after which the balloon was shot down by the US military off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month.

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (February 23) yet again spoke of Pakistan's tacit support to terror groups at a time when the country faces multiple economic challenges and almost dismissed the idea of helping the western neighbour to come out of its economic mess. No country can come out of a difficult situation, Jaishankar insisted, "if it's basic industry is terrorism".

EXPLAINED | Stem cell transplant cures another HIV patient, is this a solution to the HIV crisis? The Düsseldorf patient, a 53-year-old German man, has been labelled as the third person to have been "cured of HIV." Even four years after quitting the medication, the virus is still undetectable in his body. This has been made possible with a bone-marrow transplant from people carrying a specific HIV-resistant genetic mutation.

What is Xylazine? How is the medicine turning people into Zombies? A new medicine, called Xylazine, or “tranq” has unleashed havoc in cities across the US by causing deadly symptoms including skin rotting.

Australia beat India by five runs, on Thursday, in the semifinal of the ICC Women's World T20 in a thrilling finish. Needing 16 runs in the final over with Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav on the crease, India managed just five runs off the first three balls. Radha Yadav then was caught off Ashleigh Gardner on the fourth ball, leaving India with the daunting task of needing two sixes to win the game. The new batswoman, Shikha Pandey, however, could manage only a single, and Deepti Sharma finished off with a four, which was too little and too late.