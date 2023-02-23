ICC Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur's fifty in vain as Australia beat India by 5 runs to enter final

Australia beat India by five runs, on Thursday, in the semifinal of the ICC Women's World T20 in a thrilling finish. Needing 16 runs in the final over, India scored 10 runs as they finished on 167 for 8 to fall behind in another knockout game. Aussie Ashleigh Gardner was adjudged Player of the Match for her 31 runs off 18 balls and 2/37 in four overs.

Chasing 173, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav were on the crease in the final over as India managed just five runs off the first three balls. Radha Yadav then was caught off Gardner on the fourth ball, leaving India with the daunting task of needing two sixes to win the game. Shikha Pandey, the new batswoman, however, could manage only a single, and Deepti Sharma finished off with a four, which was too little and too late.

India, at one stage, looked set to run away with the match when skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues were on the crease but eventually fell short, yet again. The duo added 69 runs for the fourth wicket in just 7.2 overs. Rodrigues was the first of them to go back, but not before scoring a valiant 43 off 24 balls. Skipper Kaur, who scored 52 off 34 balls, then was caught short as her bat got stuck while she tried to drag it back in, leaving India five down on 133.

Earlier, being asked to bowl first, India wasn't off to a great start as Alyssa Healy-Beth Mooney stitched a 52-run opening stand. While Healy returned for an unimpressive 26-ball 25, Mooney struck a 37-ball 54 whereas captain Lanning came to her own as the innings progressed and ensured the scoreboard kept ticking. Lanning (34-ball 49*) and Ashleigh Gardner's 18-ball 31 took Australia to a daunting 172 for 4 on a tricky wicket.

In reply, India lost Shafali Verma quickly as Smriti Mandhana, last match's Player-of-the-Match, followed suit for a 5-ball 2. After three quick wickets, skipper Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues steadied the ship with a timely partnership, filled with confident strokeplay. At the halfway mark, India needed 80 off 60 balls. Against the run of play, Jemimah top-edged one to the keeper to give Australia a key breakthrough and bring them back into the contest. India crumbed from thereon as the required run rate went up as Australian bowlers used the slower ones and made scoring difficult.

With the defeat, India bowed out of the showpiece event with three wins and two defeats (versus top teams such as England and Australia). A high dot-ball percentage and ordinary bowling in the semis led to their downfall, coupled with fitness concerns.