Big blow to India! Harmanpreet uncertain, Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of T20 WC semi-final tie vs Australia

Hours before India's much-awaited T20 World Cup semi-final clash versus defending champions Australia, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remains an uncertain starter whereas pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out with Sneh Rana, one of the travelling reserves, named as her replacement. As per reports, in ESPNCricnifo, both Harmanpreet and Pooja had reported sick on Monday (February 20) and were in the hospital on Wednesday (February 22) before the speedster got ruled out whereas the skipper remains doubtful for the semi-final clash due to high fever.

It is a big headache for India ahead of the semi-final face-off versus unbeaten Australian line-up. If Harmanpreet misses out, they can include Harleen Deol as a like-for-like replacement whereas Sneh, left-arm seamer Anjali Sarvani and Radha Yadav can come in for Pooja. Harmanpreet has not been in form in the Women's T20 WC, scoring only 66 runs in four outings. In her last game, she only managed a 20-ball 13 versus Ireland in what was her 150th appearance in the format (most by any player in the history of the game).

However, Harmanpreet's absence will surely dent India's chances against the mighty Australians. She struck a memorable 171* in the India-Australia 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final and has a knack for standing tall in crunch games. If she is ruled out, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will take charge of the line-up and hope to lead India to a famous win over the Women in Yellow.