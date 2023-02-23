House of the Dragon set to return in 2024

Loved watching the Game of Thrones prequel? The House of the Dragon is now set to return with season 2 in 2024. Production on season 2 is currently underway as HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys confirmed the same. Casey also hinted that the show will return in the summer of 2024 as he said that it won’t be eligible for the 2024 Emmy season.

“Remember to get ‘House of the Dragon’ following up from ‘Game of Thrones,’ we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got ‘House of the Dragon’. To do that again is going to take the same amount of effort. You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what’s going to work. So we’re currently doing that. I’m not opposed to any number of shows. There’s probably a natural limit to how many fans want, but I’m open to any as long as we feel really good about the scripts and the prospects for a series,” he added.



“It takes a while to get one that hits the mark,” he added. “I know George [R.R. Martin] feels the same way. You want to do one that everybody’s really proud of and excited about.” Among potential spin-offs is one featuring Kit Harrington reprising his role as Jon Snow; Bloys says there’s nothing to report on that one, but it’s still in development.