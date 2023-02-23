Palestine fires six missiles after Israel launches one of the 'deadliest' military raids in West Bank

The Israeli military on Thursday informed that Palestinian militants fired as many as six rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the country's south. The firing of the projectiles comes less than 24 hours after Israel carried out a rare daytime arrest operation that triggered fighting in the occupied West Bank, killing at least 11 people and wounding more than 100.

The Palestinian side is yet to claim responsibility for the rocket attacks. However, the Israeli military was able to intercept five of the rockets toward the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian ministry said 80 citizens suffered gunshot wounds in Nablus as the Israeli army conducted its raid. Experts have dubbed it as one of the deadliest escalations in the occupied West Bank since 2005.

Hamas, the military group of Palestine said a gunman within its ranks was also killed during the Israeli action.

“The resistance in Gaza is monitoring the escalating crimes conducted by the enemy against our people in the occupied West Bank and is running out of patience,” said the armed wing of Hamas on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Israel justified its actions by saying it targeted militant suspects "in a hideout apartment" accused of shootings in the West Bank

“After surrounding the building, the security forces asked the suspects to turn themselves in. After they declined and fired at the forces, the security forces operated in order to thwart the terrorist squad,”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the situation n the Palestinian territory was the 'most combustible in a year', adding that tensions remained 'sky high'.

"Our immediate priority must be to prevent further escalation, reduce tensions and restore calm," said Guterres.

Israel has been occupying Palestinian territory since the Six-Day War of 1967. The escalation in recent times, however, has made the situation tense in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)