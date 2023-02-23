On Pak’s economic crises, Jaishankar calls out neighbour’s ‘basic terrorism industry’ for its ills

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (February 23) yet again spoke of Pakistan's tacit support to terror groups at a time when the country faces multiple economic challenges and almost dismissed the idea of helping the western neighbour to come out of its economic mess. No country can come out of a difficult situation, Jaishankar insisted, "if it's basic industry is terrorism".



"Terrorism is a fundamental issue in relationship with Pakistan... we must not be in denial of it," the Foreign Minister said at an event. The minister, who is known for making sharp comments about China and Pakistan on international platforms while reflecting the government's stand, dropped clear hints at not extending any help to Pakistan for helping it tide over the crises by saying that he will consider the local public sentiment while making any such big decision.

"...If I were to look at any big decision I am making, I will also look at what is the public sentiment. I would have a pulse what do my people feel about it. And I think you know the answer," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



Underlining that India is a very "forbearing and patient country", he stressed that the nation "will do whatever it takes to protect its borders".

India and other nations on Pak economic crises

Pakistan is facing one of its worst economic crises. Earlier last year, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was ousted out of power amid accusations over poor handling of the economic crises. Despite his removal, the situation has hardly improved amid a political blame-game. Even as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has delayed its next tranche of $6.5 billion loan, China and Pakistan now come to the rescue of the country. Beijing has reportedly lent a $700 million loan to shore up the country's foreign reserves, which have hit a new low.

New Delhi, meanwhile, has been seeking measures by Islamabad for tackling terror. Earlier this week, in an interview with news agency ANI, Jaishankar underlined: "Pakistan’s future is largely determined by its own actions and choices. Nobody reaches a difficult situation suddenly without cause. It is for them to find out. Today, our relationship is not one where we can be relevant directly to that process."

(With inputs from agencies)

