India has proven itself as an 'exceptional international power': EAM Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (Feb 21) in an interview described India as an exceptional international power on a global stage.

During an exclusive interview with ANI, Jaishankar said, "we have been able to very clearly demonstrate to the world that we are exceptional international power, meaning we are willing to do things for others, perhaps more than most of the countries are at this point of time."

#WATCH | Today, India’s global standing is clearly very much higher & quite strong. We’ve been able to demonstrate to the world that we are an exceptional international power, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar on nine years of Modi govt's foreign policy pic.twitter.com/adbH75DMbY — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

The foreign minister addressed various topics including nine years of the Modi government, his journey from being a bureaucrat to a politician, India's relations with China and Russia, BBC documentary row, and more.

Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's foreign policy, he said that if one looks at India's global stand, it is very much higher and quite strong. He added that strategically, there's much more clarity in the country's thinking and operations now.

"I think the expectation is that India would have a voice, have an opinion, if necessary they would have more than that and this could be climate change, counter terrorism, black money. If you look at the big it could be maritime security, even today trade, investment that domain, technology."

The foreign minister also mentioned the importance of 'Vaccine Maitiri,' which helped in shaping global views about India.

When asked about the country's recent and upcoming partnerships like QUAD and others, he said, "India is going up and is going well...Why do we have so many partnerships? Because we get alsong with so many people. How we are to manage different partnerships? Maybe because we are good at it."

Speaking on China, he said that generally, India's relationship with major powers is good, except for Beijing as it has violated several agreements between the two.

He also gave an example of India's relationship with Russia and Europe.

Talking about India's relationship with Russia, he described it as "extraordinarily steady and has been steady through all the turbulence in global politics." In the case of Europe, it is the 'best' it ever had.

(with inputs from agencies)