What is Xylazine? How is the medicine turning people into zombies?

A new medicine, called Xylazine, or “tranq” has unleashed havoc in cities across the US by causing deadly symptoms including skin rotting.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the nation licenced this "zombie drug" for use in veterinary medicine. It was also used to cut heroin, but most recently, it was found in fentanyl and other illegal substances, according to the New York Post.

An overdose of the non-opioid xylazine prevents a person from being able to react to naloxone, often known as Narcan, the most widely used overdose reversal medication, making it unsafe for humans.

Excessive tiredness, respiratory depression, and open sores are just a few of the effects of the drug that can get worse and spread quickly with repeated contact. If the ulcerations aren't treated, they could develop into eschar, which must be amputated.

Around 90 per cent of the lab-tested dope sample was found to include xylazine in Philadelphia in 2021, raising the danger of an overdose when coupled with other illegal narcotics. By acting as a "tranq," opioids like fentanyl's high may last longer, which is why xylazine is so appealing.

Yet, some who struggle with substance abuse issues asserted that this new medicine has eliminated "any kind of joy" associated with using drugs.

“Tranq is basically zombifying people’s bodies,” 28-year-old Sam told Sky News. “Until nine months ago, I never had wounds. Now, there are holes in my legs and feet.”

The New York City Department of Health said that 2,668 individuals in New York died in 2021 as a result of xylazine overdoses, and experts worry that the medication might exacerbate the country's current drug pandemic.