Top 10 world news: US and Iran swap prisoners, Ukraine claims breaking Russian defence near Bakhmut & more

A Qatari jet carrying five American citizens who were detained in Iran has arrived in Doha as part of a prisoner exchange, according to media reports, on Monday (September 18). The American citizens who had been detained in Iran, some for nearly a decade, were freed after a controversial prisoner swap involving the unfreezing of at least $6 billion of Iranian money.

The Kremlin said on Monday (September 18) that it did not have information on health condition of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. It was asked about social media reports which said that the 46-year-old was unwell. There was speculation that he is in a coma, or possibly dead.

Ukraine, on Monday (September 18) claimed that its forces had broken through a Russian line of defence near the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut amid fierce fighting, reported news agency AFP.

An advanced Marine Corps F-35B fighter jet in the United States went missing on September 17 after a "mishap" forced a pilot to eject near the Charleston area of South Carolina state, the service said.

Hoysala empire temples in India's Karnataka have been inscribed in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites on Monday (September 18). This is the 42nd addition of India to the heritage list.

The Global Renewable Alliance (GRA), comprising over 200 organisations, has issued an open letter calling for the urgent need to triple renewable energy capacity to a minimum of 11,000 GW at COP28, scheduled for this year.

Russia, on Monday (September 18) called on the United Nation’s highest court in The Hague, Netherlands, to toss out what it has described as a “hopelessly flawed” case that challenges Moscow’s claim that “genocide” in eastern Ukraine was a pretext for its invasion, last year.

China has registered its protest with Germany following comments by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who referred to President Xi Jinping as a "dictator." The Chinese foreign ministry termed this as both "absurd" and an "open political provocation," as per Reuters.

A day after Team India won Asia Cup 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday (September 18), announced India's squad for their next assignment, i.e. a three-match ODI series versus Australia at home. KL Rahul will lead in the first two games whereas Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature only in the series finale.