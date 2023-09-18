Global Renewable Alliance calls on leaders for tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030 at COP28

The Global Renewable Alliance (GRA), comprising over 200 organisations, has issued an open letter calling for the urgent need to triple renewable energy capacity to a minimum of 11,000 GW at COP28, scheduled for this year.

GRA is a powerful pressure group consisting of various organisations committed to advancing the adoption of renewable energy worldwide. The letter, is jointly drafted by various climate and energy organisations within GRA, to call on governments, industry stakeholders, investors, and civil societies to accelerate the adoption and scaling up of renewable energy sources. This letter coincides with the UN General Assembly and sends a message about the urgent need to address climate change.

This ambitious target is a significant advancement in fight against climate change and is referred to in the letter as a "quantum leap in climate action."

"We urge world leaders and Parties to the Paris Agreement to make a firm commitment to tripling renewable energy capacity to at least 11,000 GW by 2030 at COP28 this year. We are ready to work side-by-side with governments, industry, investors, and civil society to collectively take actions, move faster and scale up renewables now," the letter read.

Signatories of this open letter include a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including clean energy partners and private sector organisations such as Amazon, Vestas, Huawei and EY.

"We underscore that a step change this decade in renewable energy growth, combined with an increase in energy efficiency, will be the fastest and most cost-efficient way to decarbonise the global economy. It is one of the most impactful commitments that the global community can undertake now to secure a liveable future for all," the letter added.

The call for a threefold increase in renewable energy capacity by 2030 is followed by a recent commitment made by G20 leaders to achieve this goal, aiming to expedite the transition to clean energy and combat climate change.

2022, an alarming all-time high

In 2022, the letter said, power sector emissions had reached an alarming all-time high, and the United Nations assessment indicated that no nation was on a credible path to limiting global warming to 1.5°C. The letter stated, "It is clear we need a profound course-correction of the energy system in this decade, and time is running out."

The letter noted that urgent action needs to be taken in certain areas to implement this global target. It included commiting to ambitious energy transition plans, urgently streamlining permitting schemes, investing in grid action plans, fostering multilateral renewable energy partnerships and trade agreements, maximising the potential for a nature-positive energy transition and more.