Elon Musk has his say on Mexico alien corpses saga

As the speculations around the mummified corpses of the alleged aliens unveiled in Mexico refuse to die down, US billionaire Elon Musk has weighed in on the whole incident.

An X user shared a TikTok video on the social media platform which appeared to show one of the aliens being sliced with a knife, indicating that the corpses were fake..

The video, in fact, was a spoof and was shared with the caption: "Breaking news: 'Alien' revealed as cake.

"Suspected Alien corpse turns out to be a Cake."

While replying to the footage post, Musk quipped: "It was cake all along."

Other X users were quick to comment on their thoughts, with one writing: "I knew it, but didn't want to ruin the surprise."

Meanwhile, another one responded, "It looks more convincing than the other ones," followed by a cry-laughing emoji.

The cake video

The Mexico alien corpses reveal has stirred a massive debate in the scientific community, with many demanding that the evidence be shared with the public.

Even as the call for serious discussions gained ground, netizens have been having a field day on the whole thing that transpired.

Recently, a video was shared on TikTok and then on other social media platforms showing that the corpse of one of the alien-like creatures being sliced with a knife, suggesting that it was a cake all along.

It was later confirmed that it was a spoof video intended to bring out laughter. The cake of the extra-terrestrial figure was created by a pastry maker, Ben Cullen.

He is reportedly an “Award-winning Cake Artist” and he revealed that he took part in Netflix’s Extreme Cake Makers. He also has his own YouTube channel where he has amassed over 43,000 followers.

The alien corpse

Earlier this week, a journalist and self-described UFOlogist, Jaime Maussan, showcased two caskets of what he claims to be the corpses of aliens that were unearthed in Peru.

The corpses looked white and like stereotypical depictions of aliens — big head, little body, three fingers. Maussan said they were found in Peru in 2017 and are estimated to be 1,000 years old. One of the bodies had been pregnant, he claimed.