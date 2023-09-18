Hoysala empire temples in India's Karnataka listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site
The inclusion of the Hoysala Empire temples and Shantiniketan in the UNESCO World Heritage list is a reminder of India's legacy as a repository of rich and diverse cultural treasures.
Hoysala empire temples in India's Karnataka have been inscribed in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites on Monday (September 18). This is the 42nd addition of India to the heritage list. The announcement comes after Shantiniketan in West Bengal received the UNESCO world heritage status on Sunday (September 17).
Amoung the nations who supported India's bid for listing of Hoysala Temples in Karnataka as UNESCO heritage site include Japan, Nigeria, Oman, Greece, Italy, Russia, Ethiopia, Zambia, South Africa, Qatar, Mali, St Vincent & gradients, Belgium, Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Thailand
The Hoysala Empire, which flourished between the 10th and 14th centuries, is renowned for its contributions to art, architecture, and culture in the southern region of India.
🔴BREAKING!— UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳 (@UNESCO) September 18, 2023
Just inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas, #India 🇮🇳. Congratulations! 👏👏
➡️ https://t.co/69Xvi4BtYv #45WHC pic.twitter.com/Frc2IGlTkf
Karnataka is already home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Hampi ruins, Pattadakal monuments, and the Western Ghats.
The inclusion of Shantiniketan, founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in West Bengal, added to the list as well.
