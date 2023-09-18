ugc_banner

US: F-35B plane suspected to be in air after pilot safely ejects after 'mishap'

New YorkEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Sep 18, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

F-35 Lightning II performs the "dedication pass" maneuver at the 2020 Fort Lauderdale Air Show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. November 21, 2020/Representative image Photograph:(Reuters)

An advanced Marine Corps F-35B fighter jet in the United States went missing on September 17 after a "mishap" forced a pilot to eject near Charleston area of South Carolina state, the service said.

The pilot was being treated at a local medical center, but the plane itself, which has a unit cost of almost $90 million, couldn’t be found as of Sunday evening, a spokeswoman from Joint Base Charleston said. 

Initial reports claimed that the fighter jet could very well be flying during immediate minutes after pilot's ejection. It is yet not clear if the fighter jet is still flying in the air or have met a tragic crash.

"Emergency response teams are trying to locate the plane," said Senior Master Sgt. Heather Stanton, Wall Street Journal reported.

The jet was assigned to a Marine Corps training squadron. The Joint Base sent a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking the public to call the base if they found the aircraft.

"Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion," it added.

The Marine Corps said it was gathering information on the matter and would be conducting an investigation.

More information to follow soon.

