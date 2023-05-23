Top 10 world news: UK's latest immigration clampdown, Russia pushes back on border attackers, and more

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government on Tuesday announced a number of overseas student curbs to slash immigration. The move is set to affect hundreds of thousands of Indian youngsters studying in the United Kingdom. In other news, the Russian military, on Tuesday (May 23) said that it had crushed the cross-border attack from Ukraine after deploying jets and artillery to destroy an armed group a day after they attacked the border region with armoured vehicles.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government on Tuesday announced a number of overseas student curbs to slash immigration. The move is set to affect hundreds of thousands of Indian youngsters studying in the United Kingdom.

Russian military, on Tuesday (May 23) said that it had crushed the cross-border attack from Ukraine after deploying jets and artillery to destroy an armed group a day after they attacked the border region with armoured vehicles. Moscow also claimed that it killed over 70 “Ukrainian nationalists” and destroyed four of their armoured vehicles.

Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) said Tuesday it had caught 11 people in the country spying for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. Daily Sabah reported that the group, which also included two Turkish nationals, was active countrywide and was led by Selçuk Küçükkaya, a man trained in Europe.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the midst of a three-nation visit, arrived in Australia for the last leg of his journey and addressed a mega event of the Indian diaspora on Tuesday (May 23) in Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in the midst of a four-country trip to the Caribbean and South America and has recently come under fire for his choice of aircraft. At a time when the economy in the United Kingdom is not faring well and the country is facing a cost of living crisis.

'Bond, James Bond, working from home' would be an assault on the senses. It will be hard to imagine the suave British spy lazing on his bed (alone), typing away at a keyboard and settling for a stirred Martini because all he has is a mixer at home. BND (Bundesnachrichtendienst), Germany's spy agency is facing a unique problem, that of work-from-home spies.

The United States Secret Service said that it arrested a 19-year-old they believe might have “ intentionally” crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House, on Monday night (May 22).



British Sikh councillor creates history, becomes first turban-clad Lord Mayor of UK city





British-Sikh councillor, Jaswant Singh Birdi, based in Coventry, has created history by becoming the very first turban-clad Lord Mayor of the central England city. He recently took charge as Lord Mayor with the official Chains of Office with his wife Krishna by his side as the Lord Mayoress.

If the American economy just sneezes, the world gets a fever. And currently, the US is tottering on debt default due to the debt ceiling crisis. The deadline is drawing near and politics in US Congress has meant that so far, Republicans and Democrats have not reached an agreement.