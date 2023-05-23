Pakistan: Six die as Hungarian energy firm fends off attack by dozens of militants

Overnight, dozens of militants launched a siege on a Hungarian-owned oil and gas exploration site in Pakistan. The attack resulted in the deaths of six security personnel, according to police and the energy firm involved. The attack took place in the Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghan border.

Around 50 fighters, armed with light and heavy weapons, fired mortar shells at the main entrance of the site owned by Budapest-headquartered MOL Group. Statement by the company that owns the oil exploration site In a statement, the MOL Group confirmed the death toll but stated that none of its employees were killed.

Two wells located near the attack site have "been temporarily shut down by remote access and the wells are now secured", it said. The Group as per AFP, has operated a Pakistan subsidiary since 1999 and employs around 400 people there.

Also read | Former Pak PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi granted bail in different cases The attack As per the Police, four members of the Frontier Constabulary, a paramilitary police assistance force, and two Pakistani security guards are among the dead.

Talking to AFP, district police chief Asif Bahadur said "They were armed with light and heavy weapons and fired mortar shells, killing six security personnel at the main entrance" to the remote site near the Afghan border.

The Pakistani police engaged in an exchange of fire with the militants, forcing them to flee. "The exchange of fire continued for more than an hour. Police forced the militants to flee," said Bahadur.

Also read | Pakistan govt calls Imran Khan 'liar' over his role in alleged removal of Gen Munir as ISI chief Who is behind the attack? While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the local chapter of the Taliban — which happens to be the most active militant group in the region, is believed to be responsible.

The attackers as per district police chief Asif Bahadur are believed to have originated from the nearby North Waziristan district, which has a history of militancy and borders Afghanistan.

The attack comes amidst a rise in militancy in Pakistan following the Taliban's return to power in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Militant attacks in Pakistan have primarily targeted security forces and foreign interests accused of exploitation.

The Hungarian embassy in Islamabad stated that it is assessing the situation but has no immediate plans for diplomatic action. Who is Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)? The Pakistan Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was formed in 2007 by militants who separated from the Afghan Taliban to focus on Islamabad for its support of the US invasion.

In a separate incident, militants attacked two girls' schools in the province, destroying nine classrooms without causing any casualties. The attack has not been claimed by any group.

(With inputs from agencies)

