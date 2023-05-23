Former Pak PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi granted bail in different cases

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were granted bail in different cases on Tuesday (May 23). Khan was granted bail by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad in eight different cases till June 8. According to a report by ARY News, the pre-arrest bails were taken up by AC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas. The prosecutor opposing the extension in interim bail said he was not joining the investigation despite court orders.

The report said that the accused had to join the investigation after the bail but Khan said his leg was injured and he cannot join. To this, Khan's counsel Salman Safdar told the court that his client was booked in more than 160 cases and added they were ready to join the probe.

The investigation officer is not interested to leave his office, Safdar said and added Khan would respond to the questionnaire within three days.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court extended the former prime minister's bail. Judge Abbas also instructed the joint investigation team (JIT) to inform the court how they wanted Khan to join the probe.

Bibi Bushra, meanwhile, was granted interim bail in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case until May 31. The Islamabad Accountability Court approved Bibi's bail and directed her to submit a bond of Rs 500,000 (Pakistani Rupee). The case hearing took place in the court with Judge Muhammad Bashir presiding over the proceedings.

The judge subsequently sent the investigative office a notice, indicating the scrutiny of evidence and to continue the probe, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court granted security bail to Bibi till May 23 in the case. '80% chance I would be arrested': Imran Khan As he was sent to appear before the Islamabad court to secure bail in the above cases, Imran Khan said that there was an 80 per cent chance that he would be arrested. "On Tuesday, I’m going to appear before the court in Islamabad for various bails and there are 80 per cent chances that I will be arrested," Khan said during an interview.

The former prime minister also accused the ruling disposition of being aligned with the army. He said that by working together, they were “dismantling the democratic system" to keep him out.

