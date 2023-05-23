Turkey’s intelligence claims to have exposed Mossad ring working against Iran

Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) said Tuesday it had caught 11 people in the country spying for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. Daily Sabah reported that the group, which also included two Turkish nationals, was active countrywide and was led by Selçuk Küçükkaya, a man trained in Europe.

Now, MIT officers have launched an investigation against Küçükkaya in collaboration with the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. It is believed that Serkan Özdemir, former Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) personnel, was responsible for establishing connection links between Mossad and Küçükkaya. The Turkish media labels Özdemir as a member of so-called Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), who fled Turkey to avoid persecution. Mossad allegedly trained Küçükkaya in Europe Turkish media allege that Mossad executives personally met with Küçükkaya in several European nations, who introduced themselves as Jose-Jorhe Satia, Thomas Alfonso, and Raul. During his training period, he was taught about Mossad’s secret communication system.

Watch: Israel appoints former top agent David Barnea as new Mossad chief × MIT (Milli İstihbarat Teşkilatı), the Turkish national intelligence agency, claimed that Küçükkaya was assigned to gather intelligence on a company and 23 individuals who had trade connections with Iran.

Küçükkaya's role involved surveillance of the homes and workplaces of the targeted individuals and their families. He leaked information to Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, regarding their international flights, phone conversations, signals, bank accounts, and properties. This illicit operation was aimed at monitoring and gathering sensitive information about the individuals and their ties to Iran. MIT claims two operatives currently at large However, Küçükkaya and his accomplices were apprehended when he sent a threatening package to one of his targets, who promptly filed a complaint. As a result, 11 individuals involved in the operation were captured during an operation in Istanbul. Two other operatives managed to escape and are currently being pursued by authorities, according to MIT. Previous claims made by MIT This is not the first time the Turkish intelligence agency has claimed to have exposed a Mossad spy cell within the country. In December last year, seven individuals were arrested for spying on Palestinians. MIT had revealed that these suspects were assisting Mossad in conducting online defamation campaigns and making threats against Palestinians.