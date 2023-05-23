India-Australia ties are based on ‘mutual trust and mutual respect’: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the midst of a three-nation visit, arrived in Australia for the last leg of his journey and addressed a mega event of the Indian diaspora on Tuesday (May 23) in Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. PM Modi speaking about the bilateral ties between India and Australia said that the relationship between the two countries is based on "mutual trust and mutual respect." ‘PM Modi is the boss’: Australian PM The Indian PM was welcomed by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese who said “Prime Minister Modi is the boss”. He also went on to talk about the warm welcome given to PM Modi by the Indian diaspora and the people of Australia.

During his speech, the Australian PM compared his Indian counterpart’s mass appeal and fame with that of the rockstar Bruce Springsteen who was incidentally also known as “The Boss”.

"The last time I saw Bruce Springsteen on the stage, he didn’t get the kind of reception that the Prime Minister got. PM Modi is the boss," said Albanese. He added, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Australia. My first year as Prime Minister is what I am celebrating today."

"I have my friend but there is nothing better than standing on stage with him like this, it is a pleasure to welcome PM Modi here, but I must say that the warmth and energy that is here tonight are second to none," said the Australian PM. He also welcomed his Indian counterpart with a hug when PM Modi arrived at the venue.

The Australian PM also spoke about his recent trip to India and the deep connection and unforgettable moments and went to advise tourists to explore the country by train and bus.

"When I was in India in March, it was a trip full of unforgettable moments, celebrating Holi in Gujarat, laying a wreath for Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi…Everywhere I went, I felt a deep connection between the people of Australia and India. If you want to understand India, travel by train and bus". PM Modi about India-Australia ties The Indian PM took the stage with the chants of “Modi, Modi,” echoing in the Qudos Bank Arena. During his speech, PM Modi hailed several connections between the two countries and said they could be described by various acronyms, three Cs – Commonwealth, Cricket, and Curry; three Ds – Diaspora, Democracy, and Dosti (friendship); and three Es – Economy, Energy, and Education.

“The basis of historic ties between India and Australia is mutual trust and mutual respect,” said PM Modi. The Indian PM also spoke about the significant geographical distance between the two countries, adding that the Indian Ocean connects us.

Indian PM @narendramodi addresses the Indian diaspora in Sydney; He says even though there is geographical distance between us but Indian Ocean connects us. Our lifestyles have been different but yoga also connects us. #Sydney #Australia #PMModi #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/lEWalQhO2q — WION (@WIONews) May 23, 2023 × “There are many direct flights between India and Australia…the number would further increase in the upcoming days,” said the Indian PM.

“Mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia. The real reason, the real power is – all of you Indians who live in Australia,” said PM Modi.

During his address, after hailing the cricket ties between India and Australia, PM Modi said hundreds of Indians mourned the death of Australian spin bowler Shane Warne. "Our friendship is very deep off the field as well. Last year when Shane Warner died, hundreds of Indians were also mourning. We felt like we have lost someone very close to us."

In addition to cricket, tennis and films are now emerging as a bridge between both nations, said PM Modi, adding that while the people of the two countries might prepare food in different ways Masterchef is connecting us now. He also went on to acknowledge the differences in lifestyles between India and Australia adding that Yoga now connects the two cultures now.

(With inputs from agencies)



