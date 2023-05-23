PM Modi’s speech in Australia: India to open consulate in Brisbane, Harris Park declared as ‘little India’
PM Narendra Modi addressed a community gathering at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday where the Indian leader vowed to take the India-Australia ties to the “next level” and build mutual trust
India will soon open its consulate in Australia’s Brisbane, Prime Minister Modi announced Tuesday while addressing a gathering of Indian community members at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. The move will fulfil long-pending demand by the Indian diaspora. "An absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora at community programme," PM Modi said at the event, also attended by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.
PM Modi arrived in Australia’s Sydney on Monday for a two-day official visit, and he is expected to hold bilateral discussions with the Australian government over trade, diplomatic and cultural ties.
Harris Park declared as ‘Little India’
Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Albanese officially declared Sydney’s Harris Park as 'Little India' as he welcomed the Indian leader at the community event. Harris Park, a suburb in Western Sydney, is where members of the Indian community celebrate their festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.
"Thank you my friend Anthony," Modi said during the community event.
"I thank the premier of New South Wales, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the City of Parramatta and Councillors for this special honour," he added.
Key highlights from PM Modi’s speech
PM Modi announced that a "Migration and Mobility partnership" agreement has been reached between Australia and India, which will facilitate the movement of skilled professionals. The prime minister emphasised that this program will make it easier for Indians to work in Australia.
He encouraged the Indian diaspora to bring their Australian friends to India, stating, "Whenever you visit India, bring along your Australian friends as well. This will provide them with better opportunities to acquaint themselves with India."
During his speech, PM Modi praised the election of the first Lord Mayor of Indian origin in Australia's Parramatta City Council. He also expressed his delight at visiting Sydney twice in the span of nine years. PM Modi remarked, "We are not only partners in joy but also share our sorrows. The entire Indian nation mourned the loss of Shane Warne."
He highlighted that the development of mutual trust and respect between India and Australia was not solely the result of diplomatic relations. He attributed it to every Indian residing in Australia and the citizens of Australia as the true reasons for this mutual bond.
Indian diaspora in Australia
619,164 Australians reported having Indian ethnicity in the 2016 census conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. This makes up 2.8% of Australia's total population. Of those, 592,000 were born in India.
