PM Modi’s speech in Australia: India to open consulate in Brisbane, Harris Park declared as ‘little India’

India will soon open its consulate in Australia’s Brisbane, Prime Minister Modi announced Tuesday while addressing a gathering of Indian community members at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. The move will fulfil long-pending demand by the Indian diaspora. "An absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora at community programme," PM Modi said at the event, also attended by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi arrived in Australia’s Sydney on Monday for a two-day official visit, and he is expected to hold bilateral discussions with the Australian government over trade, diplomatic and cultural ties. Harris Park declared as ‘Little India’ Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Albanese officially declared Sydney’s Harris Park as 'Little India' as he welcomed the Indian leader at the community event. Harris Park, a suburb in Western Sydney, is where members of the Indian community celebrate their festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.

"Thank you my friend Anthony," Modi said during the community event.

"I thank the premier of New South Wales, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the City of Parramatta and Councillors for this special honour," he added. Key highlights from PM Modi’s speech PM Modi announced that a "Migration and Mobility partnership" agreement has been reached between Australia and India, which will facilitate the movement of skilled professionals. The prime minister emphasised that this program will make it easier for Indians to work in Australia.

He encouraged the Indian diaspora to bring their Australian friends to India, stating, "Whenever you visit India, bring along your Australian friends as well. This will provide them with better opportunities to acquaint themselves with India."

During his speech, PM Modi praised the election of the first Lord Mayor of Indian origin in Australia's Parramatta City Council. He also expressed his delight at visiting Sydney twice in the span of nine years. PM Modi remarked, "We are not only partners in joy but also share our sorrows. The entire Indian nation mourned the loss of Shane Warne."