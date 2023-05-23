Air Force, artillery used to push back border attackers, 70 ‘Ukrainian nationalists’ killed, says Russia

The Russian military, on Tuesday (May 23) said that it had crushed the cross-border attack from Ukraine after deploying jets and artillery to destroy an armed group a day after they attacked the border region with armoured vehicles. Moscow also claimed that it killed over 70 “Ukrainian nationalists” and destroyed four of their armoured vehicles.

As per media reports, in what might be one of the biggest incursions from Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion over a year ago, two purported anti-Kremlin armed groups have claimed responsibility for the attack on Russia’s Belgorod region. While authorities in Moscow blamed Ukrainian officials for the attack, Kyiv has denied any involvement.

Ukrainian officials after the incident said that they are watching the situation as it develops but “has nothing to do with it”. Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak suggested that Russian “guerrilla groups” might be responsible for the Monday attack. Russia responds to the incursion The Russian military said it had deployed jets and artillery to destroy the armed group in what Moscow has described as a “counter-terrorist operation”.



According to Russia-installed officials, at least 12 civilians were injured after what Moscow called a “sabotage” group incursion from Ukraine and introduced an “anti-terror regime” in the region of Belgorod.

Notably, the “anti-terror regime” grants special powers to security services while also imposing a number of restrictions and measures which include more security and communications surveillance in a region.

“In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formations were blocked and destroyed by air strikes and artillery fire,” said the Russian defence ministry in a statement. It also said that Russia killed more than 70 Ukrainian fighters and destroyed four armoured vehicles and five pick-up trucks.

It added, “The remnants of the nationalists were pushed back to Ukrainian territory, where they continued to be hit by gunfire until they were completely eliminated.” Earlier, local authorities had said the Belgorod region in Russia had come under sustained artillery and mortar fire by a group it claimed had crossed from Ukraine.

Following the incident, Belgorod’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that civilians from nine border villages had been evacuated. However, they haven't yet been asked to return. In response to the alleged attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “What happened yesterday is a cause for deep concern and once again confirms that Ukrainian militants continue their activities against our country.” Two ‘anti-Kremlin’ groups claim responsibility There are two groups which have claimed responsibility for the incursion – the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion, reported Reuters. The RVC is reportedly founded by Moscow-born Denis Kapustin, also known as Denis Nikitin, who has described himself as a nationalist fighting for a Russia that belongs to ethnic Russians, as per the news agency.

Meanwhile, the Freedom of Russia Legion is said to be a Ukraine-based Russian militia group which is reportedly led by Russian opposition figure Ilya Ponomarev. The group is working inside Russia to supposedly overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A video released by a Telegram channel, seen by the news agency AFP, claims to represent one of the anti-Kremlin groups which shows a camouflaged spokesman, surrounded by armed men in fatigues. The footage in question was released on Monday, in which the person said “Russia will be free!” a slogan frequently used by the Russian opposition. Ukrainian President visits eastern frontline Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday, visited the Marines on the eastern front line and also presented awards to the commanders of several units. “Happy Marines Day, especially to such strong people who are in one of the hottest but also one of the strongest… sectors – the Vuhledar-Marinka direction,” said the Ukrainian president, in a video posted on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE