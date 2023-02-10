Top 10 world news: Ukraine war updates, Kim Jong Un’s wife wears missile pendant before military parade, more

The United States will seek to take action against individuals or companies linked with China's military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into the airspace of the United States last week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday. In other news, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un’s wife was spotted wearing a pendant in the shape of a ballistic missile ahead of a major military parade that is scheduled to take place in North Korea. Finally, South Africa on Thursday (February 9) declared a national "state of disaster" over the crippling power shortages in the country.

In spite of its recent successes against Russian forces, Ukraine is still on the receiving end from Russian attacks. WION brings you Live updates from the conflict that is on the verge of completing a year.

Washington is confident that the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon shot down by the US forces last week, had a "direct relationship" with the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre repeated that the United States would look at taking action against such entities.

Ri Sol Ju was snapped wearing the pendant at a banquet to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, North Korea, according to the Associated Press. The silver pendant, in the shape of North Korea’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile, took the spotlight from other accessories Ri Sol Ju wore on Tuesday night (February 7).

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the massive power outages posed an existetial threat to the economy and social fabric.

The electricity crunch has been years in the making, a product of delays in building new coal-fired power stations, corruption in coal-supply contracts, criminal sabotage and failures to ease up regulation to enable private providers to swiftly bring renewable energy on tap.

Amid the outrage from lawmakers in the UK, who highlighted the abuse of the rights against Uyghyr Muslims in the Xinjiang region, the United Kingdom defended the possibility that its officials will hold talks with Erkin Tuniyaz, the governor of the Chinese region.

Plans are afoot for the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to India next month, which will be her visit to the country in her current capacity since taking office in October of last year. Talks are on between the two sides on the highly-anticipated visit that comes as both nations look to strengthen their bilateral ties in trade, investment, counter-terrorism, and people-to-people relations.

The United States will resume "domestic visa revalidation" in a selected few categories on a pilot basis. The pilot project is set to launch later in 2023. The move, once fully implemented, would be a big relief for the thousands of Indian professionals in the United States who wouldn't need to get out of the United States to get their passports re-stamped after the expiration of their stay.

In East Jerusalem, a suspected assailant rammed his car into several pedestrians, in which two people, including a child and a 20-year-old, were killed. Five more people, including another child, were wounded.

