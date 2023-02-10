Live Now
Ukraine war LIVE updates: Intercepted 61 Russian missiles, says Ukrainian Air Force
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 10, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
A Ukrainian serviceman of the State Border Guard Service works in a position in Bakhmut on February 9, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photograph:(AFP)
In spite of its recent successes against Russian forces, Ukraine is still on the receiving end from Russian attacks. WION brings you Live updates from the conflict that is on the verge of completing a year.
10 Feb 2023, 5:51 PM (IST)
Ukrainian Air Force has said that it has intercepted 61 of 71 missiles that Russia fired.