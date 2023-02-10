Biden administration may soon sanction Chinese entities linked with spy balloon row

The United States will seek to take action against individuals or companies linked with China's military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into the airspace of the United States last week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday. Washington is confident that the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon shot down by the US forces last week, had a "direct relationship" with the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre repeated that the United States would look at taking action against such entities. However, the White House has not specified what measures are under consideration. Jean-Pierre told reporters the United States would also look at broader efforts to "expose and address" China's larger surveillance activities that pose a threat to the national security of the United States as well as its allies and partners.

The FBI, which is investigating the spy balloon row, told reporters that it had obtained only limited physical evidence and did not yet have enough information to assess its capabilities.

"It's very early for us in this process, and the evidence that has been recovered and brought to the FBI is extremely limited," a bureau official said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said that the flight of the Chinese balloon was yet another sign of Beijing's efforts to reshape the international order.

"This irresponsible act put on full display what we've long recognised: that the PRC (People's Republic of China) has become more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad," Sherman told a hearing of Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sherman said Washington would continue to block China from using the US technology to advance its military modernisation.

China spy balloon row: The PLA link

In the statement released by the US State Department, a senior official said the balloon manufacturer has a direct relationship with China's military and is an approved vendor of the People's Liberation Army.

The company also advertises balloon products on its website and hosts videos from past flights, which appear to have flown over the US airspace and the airspace of other countries, the official said, without naming the business.

