US may target PLA-linked entities as House votes to condemn Chinese 'spy' balloon incursion

Republicans and Democrats both voted in favour of a resolution on Thursday which condemned the incursion of a Chinese "spy" balloon into US airspace. US House Representatives, who voted 419-0 for the resolution, called it "a brazen violation of United States sovereignty."

This comes days after the US Air Force shot down the Chinese "spy" ballon over the Atlantic. Although the resolution is not binding, it is meant to show that Democrats and Republicans alike oppose the actions by the Chinese to send the balloon over American soil.

Republican Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said, "Americans were rightfully deeply disturbed by this brazen violation of sovereignty by the Chinese Communist Party."

On Thursday, members of the House and Senate were also given confidential briefings by Biden administration officials. According to China's foreign ministry, it was a weather balloon that veered off course and that the US overreacted over the matter.

In the statement released by the State Department, a senior official said the balloon manufacturer has a direct relationship with China's military and is an approved vendor of the People's Liberation Army.

According to a senior State Department official on Thursday, the United States would now look into taking action against organisations associated with the Chinese military that encouraged the launch of a Chinese surveillance balloon into American airspace last week, reported Reuters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his long-planned trip to Beijing to improve relations between the two nations because of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

