UK govt defends possible talks with Xinjiang governor Erkin Tuniyaz amid outrage from MPs

Amid outrage from lawmakers in the UK over the abuse of the rights of the Uyghyr Muslims in the Xinjiang region of China, the United Kingdom defended the possibility that its officials will hold talks with Erkin Tuniyaz, the governor of the Chinese region. The lawmakers have been demanding the government block the Chinese official's trip, Reuters reported.

Leo Docherty, the junior foreign office minister said that Tuniyaz might visit the UK next week and that he had not been invited by London and would not be 'dignified' with any ministerial meeting.

Docherty told the lawmakers, "China's actions in Xinjiang are of course abhorrent and we will not legitimise them in any way."

"However, robust engagement to challenge human rights violations and stand up for the rights of the oppressed is at the core of the UK's diplomatic work around the world... hence officials would be prepared to offer him a meeting."

Docerty said that the meeting with Tuniyaz would be to tell him that the UK would raise the treatment of "Uyghur Muslims" and "not relent from exposing the horrors to which they are being subjected."

He added that the Chinese governor is expected to travel on a diplomatic passport and a visa is not required.

Uyghurs Muslims are mainly an ethnic minority that has a population of almost 10 million in Xinjiang, including some living in internment camps. Countries including the US have accused China of genocide. China has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The United States has sanctioned Tuniyaz, but the United Kingdom has not.

Opposition UK MPs have criticised the government's stance on Tuniyaz and questioned why he had not been sanctioned.

Iain Duncan Smith, a Conservative, said that it's government's "weak response."

(With inputs from agencies)