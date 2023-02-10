North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s wife spotted wearing missile shaped pendant before military parade

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un’s wife was spotted wearing a pendant in the shape of a ballistic missile ahead of a major military parade that took place on Wednesday night (February 8). Ri Sol Ju was snapped wearing the pendant at a banquet to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, North Korea, according to the Associated Press. The silver pendant, in the shape of North Korea’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile, took the spotlight from other accessories Ri Sol Ju wore.

Kim Jong Un and his young daughter, meanwhile, took centre stage at the huge military parade, feeding into the speculation that she is being coached as a future leader of North Korea as her father showed off his latest, largest nuclear missiles.

Wednesday night’s parade put forth the newest hardware in Kim’s expanding nuclear arsenal, including what experts said was possibly a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile he could test in the following months.

The nation's armed forces were established 75 years ago on the day of the military parade. It was also Kim Ju Ae's ( Kim Jong Un’s daughter) fifth known outing in public; she is thought to be nine or ten years old.

Kim, dressed in a black coat and fedora, was shown riding in a limousine to the parade with his wife and daughter in the North Korean state TV footage that was made public on Thursday (February 9). Additional images from the evening show Ri Sol Ju seated at the banquet with Kim Jong Un, their daughter, and military leaders.

