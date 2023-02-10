Plans are on for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's India visit in March

Plans are afoot for the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to India next month, which will be her visit to the country in her current capacity since taking office in October of last year. Talks are on between the two sides on the highly-anticipated visit that comes as both nations look to strengthen their bilateral ties in trade, investment, counter-terrorism, and people-to-people relations.

Prime Minister Modi and Italian Prime Minister Meloni had met on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali in November and discussed a range of issues. The Indian Prime Minister had congratulated her in September last year for successfully leading her party, Fratelli d'Italia in the Italian general elections.

Also read | India stands with Afghanistan in time of need, says NSA Ajit Doval at Moscow

This year, both nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. Speaking to WION in January, Italian ambassador Vincenzo de Luca said, "We think we can have further progress. One is energy transition and green economy and the other is the defence industry. We would also like to contribute to India and shape a new vision of the Indo-Pacific, on connectivity, maritime security, and energy transition."

In October 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first official visit to Italy to attend the G20 Summit. During the trip, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with the then-Italian prime minister Draghi and a joint statement on a strategic partnership on energy transition was issued.

Italy and India have long-standing ties, with Italy being one of India's top five trading partners in the European Union and the 12th largest investor in India. The Indian community in Italy is the second-largest Indian community in Europe, with over 160,000 Indian nationals residing in the country. A significant proportion of the Indian diaspora is concentrated in northern Italy, central Italy, and southern Italy.

New Delhi will be hosting the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from February 24 and in March, Australian PM Anthony Albanese will be in the Indian capital. India will host number of world leaders this year as it hosts the G20, SCO meetings and summit.