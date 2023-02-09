India stands with Afghanistan in time of need, says NSA Ajit Doval at Moscow talks

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval participated in the 5th National Security Advisers meet on Afghanistan in Moscow on Wednesday, where he highlighted India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan. In his address, NSA pointed to the historic and special relationship India and Afghanistan have, and the well-being and humanitarian needs of the Afghan people is New Delhi's foremost priority.

The meeting was attended by security chiefs of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in which they discussed various issues related to Afghanistan, including the security situation and humanitarian challenges facing the country.

Doval emphasized India's efforts to support Afghanistan, including the delivery of 40,000 metric tons of wheat, 60 tons of medicines, 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines, winter clothing, and 28 tons of disaster relief. He also mentioned the scholarships granted to 2,260 Afghan students, including 300 girls, in the past two years as a testament to India's commitment to education in Afghanistan.

On the issue of terrorism, Doval reaffirmed the importance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2593 (2021), which calls for denying sanctuary to terror outfits, including those designated by UNSCR 1267. The resolution was passed under the Indian presidency of the security council in August 2021.

On issues related to terror groups like Daesh and Pakistan based LeT and JeM he called for intensification of intelligence and security cooperation between countries of the region. He stated that no country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to export terrorism and radicalization, and that natural resources of Afghanistan should be utilized first for the welfare of the Afghan people. Worries have mounted that in Taliban controlled Afghanistan, Terror groups, including many anti India groups might find space.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval explained that India will continue to be a significant stakeholder in Afghanistan and will always support the Afghan people in their quest to rebuild their nation. India has been a major development partner of the country, especially before the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban building the Parliament house in Kabul, India Afghanistan friendship dam in Herat and other community projects.

He stressed the importance of an inclusive and representative dispensation for the overall well-being of Afghan society. New Delhi, since Taliban takeover has been calling for formation of an inclusive govt in Kabul that also has representatives from the minority ethnic group.

