Russia warns of 'bloody harvest' in war escalation if UK sends fighter jets to Ukraine
Story highlights
The Russian embassy cautioned London of a "bloody harvest" in Ukraine war escalation after Sunak said “nothing is off the table" for aid to Ukraine. This comes as Zelensky visited London, Wednesday, and urged allies to send combat fighter jets to his war-torn country.
The Russian embassy cautioned London of a "bloody harvest" in Ukraine war escalation after Sunak said “nothing is off the table" for aid to Ukraine. This comes as Zelensky visited London, Wednesday, and urged allies to send combat fighter jets to his war-torn country.
Shortly after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “nothing is off the table" in terms of military aid for Ukraine, Russia was quick to send a warning to the European world. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited London Wednesday and urged allies to send combat fighter jets to his war-torn country.
Sending out a strong message to UK, Russia said that it would respond if Britain sends warplanes to Ukraine. It also warned that if UK continued with the aid it will result in further escalation in the war.
Also Read | Twitter bird 'caged' in Turkey after anger swamped social media over Erdogan's quake response
“Russia will find a response to any unfriendly steps taken by the British side," multiple Russian news agencies reported quoting statement by Moscow’s embassy in London, as per AFP.
The Russian embassy cautioned London saying that the country would bear responsibility for the “'bloody harvest’ of the next round of escalation as well as military and political consequences ensuing from this for the European continent and the whole world."
Sunak on Wednesday while addressing a joint news conference with Zelensky said that fighter jets for Ukraine were part of their discussions.
Also Read | Europe to mobilise donors to aid rehabilitation of quake-affected people in Turkey, Syria
Zelensky said on social media: "The United Kingdom was one of the first to come to Ukraine's aid. And today I'm in London to personally thank the British people for their support and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership."
Zelensky was welcomed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who received him at the airport. After their meeting, the presidency said in a statement the Ukrainian president has "emphasised the importance for Ukraine to receive the necessary weapons from allies to stop the Russian offensive and liberate all temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories".
(With inputs from agency)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.