Europe to mobilise donors to aid rehabilitation of quake-affected people in Turkey, Syria

The European Union will host a donors' conference in March to mobilise international aid for earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey. The European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that both Turkey and Syria can count on the EU in the current need of the hour.

"We are now racing against the clock to save lives together. Soon, we will provide relief aid, together. Turkiye and Syria can count on the EU," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter, adding that March's donors' conference will be organised in joint leadership of von der Leyen herself and Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Sweden is the current president of the Council of European Union nations.

The European Union said the conference would be held in Brussels in coordination with Turkish authorities "to mobilise funds from the international community in support for the people" of both countries.

"No one should be left alone when a tragedy like this hits a people," von der Leyen said in a statement.

The event is aimed at coordinating the international response to the disaster and "will be open to EU Member States, neighbouring countries, UN members" and international lenders, the 27-member bloc said.

The European Union too had dispatched rescue teams to Turkey after the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Monday near its border with Syria.

The EU, however, has only provided insufficient assistance to Syria due to sanctions it has imposed on President Bashar al-Assad's government. On Wednesday, Damascus made an official plea to the EU for help, to which the bloc reacted by saying that it will move forward "to respond favourably to this request".

