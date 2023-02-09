Fiji Deputy PM says India provides leadership to Global South, bats for Indo-Pacific

Pitching for strong ties with India, Fiji's Deputy PM Biman Chand Prasad has said that his country would like to "strengthen the relationship, we want a meaningful, deeper engagement". This is the first high-level visit from Fiji following the formation of the new government under Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in December 2022. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "India is a global power...India provides leadership to the global south and within the Indo-Pacific strategy, India has an important role and Fiji on the other hand is the hub of the Pacific."

He also spoke about his country scrapping the recent security pact with China. He explained that his country, "believes in universal values of freedom, democracy, human rights, rule of law, good governance and we are identifying countries that uphold those values" even as he pointed out his country's ties with Beijing which is a "global power, it has its own system, own ways of doing things".

During the India visit, he held talks with EAM Jaishankar, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and attended the first India Energy Week (IEW) 2023. The visit of Deputy Prime Minister Prasad comes a few days before the 12th World Hindi Conference which will be jointly hosted by India and Fiji in Nadi, Fiji, from February 15-17, 2023.

The visiting Deputy PM also lauded his countries' ties with Australia highlighting how "Australia does provide that confidence to many of those pacific island countries in terms of how we can deal with the challenges". Full interview:

WION: India Fiji relationship is a relationship which has a historical background, its close relationship and Fiji has an important role in the wider Indo-Pacific as well. With me being the deputy Prime Minister of Fiji to talk about this relationship let me start with how you see this relationship currently, how will you characterize this relationship in the current era at a time when geopolitics is changing so fast?

Biman Prasad: Fiji considers India as an old and historical friend, a friend whose values are universal, which beliefs in democracy, human rights, media freedom, rule of law and practice of good governance. The relationship that the current government would like to build is to strengthen the relationship, we want a meaningful, deeper engagement with India. As you said rightly, India is a global power, more so as stated by EAM Jaishankar himself, India provides leadership to the global south and within the Indo-Pacific strategy, India has an important role and Fiji, on the other hand, is the hub of the Pacific. It is one of the most developed economies, can if it wants to, this new govt will do it is to play a much more influential role in the Pacific region. I can tell, our PM Sitiveni Rabuka visited Kiribati. Kiribati had decided through other influences to leave the Pacific island forum, which is the form of political leaders within the region. Kiribati is back in the forum and Fiji play a very important role and strengthening the Indo-Pacific strategy and go economic strategy, Fiji and India with the other three countries --Australia, Japan and US will play an important role.

WION: How do you see Fiji's centrality in the Pacific?

Biman Prasad: India is a global power, India has a lot to offer, India is the largest democracy, and more importantly India provides a lot of cutting-edge entrepreneurship, and innovation in the whole area of energy, climate change and I saw this in the India energy week summit in Bangalore, the kind of products India is developing is very very interesting. For small island states and many others from the developing world, India can provide that leading role in developing climate-friendly, climate-resilient infrastructure. Contribute to the whole process of decarbonization, looking at alternative sources of energy.

WION: There have been worries for Indian origin people in Fiji, there has been a past, how can you assure on that

Biman Prasad: Those people who look at the compartmentalization, perhaps get it wrong sometimes. We have a 143-year history in that country, by and large, we had political problems, we had coups, and we had challenges but by and large indigenous community and major other community--the Indo-Fijian community have worked together for 143 years, they get together by and large, do things together and there a leadership commitment especially with this govt to ensure we run very inclusive, open, transparent govt where everybody feels, the philosophy of the new govt is working together in partnership. It is about consultation and dialogue, I don't see any threat, we don't see, we have different ethnic, and cultural practices. In fact the new govt has decided on an indigenous language and Hindi to be a very prominent language. We have just decided that both languages will be allowed to be used in Parliament. So I could go to Parliament and speak in Hindi. So, some of those concerns are misplaced, it is coming from those people who think they can exploit racial sensitivities and challenges and unfortunately that is not the case with this govt.

WION: How important World Hindi conference is for your government if you can answer that in Hindi?

Biman Prasad: (He answered in Hindi, this is a translation of that) The world Hindi conference that will take place in Fiji is very historic because the Indian-origin people who have settled in Fiji under the girmit process, their language, and culture is linked with India. Hindi is being used in our country for the last 143 years, and Hindi is being taught in schools. While the school system had a few issues, the new govt is giving Hindi and Adivasi languages a priority. World Hindi conference is taking place at an opportune time, a time at which Hindi is being promoted by our Govt. EAM Jaishankar will be travelling to Fiji, other people are coming from India. People from countries with Indian diasporas, like Suriname, Trinidad, Mauritius, and Guyana are also coming. It's a nice thing that we are hosting these meetings.

WION: If you can also sum up India-Fiji ties in Hindi

Biman Prasad: (He answered in Hindi, this is a translation of that) India and Fiji have historic ties, and our govt will promote that, we believe that India today is a strong nation economically, politically, and strategically. India is a leader, and Fiji, a small country can have a lot of opportunities is we work with your country. This is our agenda and our govt's focus. I am happy, to be in India and my conversations here with EAM Jaishankar and other ministers have been very successful.

#WIONExclusive | Fiji considers India an old friend with values that are universal. While Fiji is the hub of the Pacific, India is a global power, and we want to strengthen this relation: Fiji’s Deputy PM Biman Chand Prasad tells @sidhant



Watch more: https://t.co/dm7SyC0z2e pic.twitter.com/5K62qqC8Bi — WION (@WIONews) February 9, 2023 ×

WION: What do you expect from New Delhi in terms of the development partnership, in sectors like health and defence?

Biman Prasad: I had a discussion with EAM Jaishankar on a range of issues, which include health, energy, and IT, and India's e-governance program is quite extensive. I have understood the extensive nature of India's e-governance program, and the way in which it has contributed to the efficiency of governance in India has been very good. For sure, India has a lot to offer in that area and that is one area in which Fiji would like to work with India. We believe that Indian eco, which is the fastest growing economy in the world today and it has a lot to offer to the world today. Fiji is an ideal hub, so Indian companies, Indian investment, investors could use Fiji to get into the larger pacific region. PM Modi visited Fiji in 2014, he instituted the India-Fiji cooperation, and the India Pacific island meeting, 2 have taken place--One in 2014 in Fiji, another one in Jaipur and 3rd one in Papua New Guinea. The engagement of the Pacific with India, including Fiji has been on the right trajectory.

WION: So the third India Pacific island forum meet is in Papua New Guinea, any month we are looking at.

Biman Prasad: It is being planned for this year

WION: On defence what kind of cooperation we are looking at?

Biman Prasad: Current PM of Fiji, studied in India in a defence college. We have had engagements in the past and I am sure when the honourable EAM is in Fiji, there will be some discussions in those areas as well

WION: Fiji has scrapped the security pact with China, what is the reason for that?

Biman Prasad: It is simple, we have had historical relations with our traditional partners, and as I said this is the govt that believes in universal values of freedom, democracy, human rights, rule of law, good governance and we are identifying countries those uphold those values. Fiji always had a relationship. China is a global power, it has its own system, own ways of doing things, own challenges. In the Pacific, we have countries, like we have our own diplomatic relationship with China. That is there, our focus, and focus of many pacific island countries who believe in universal values and working with our traditional partners is going to give them confidence to address some of the more pressing issues like impact of climate change, extreme weather patterns, many of these pacific island countries have vulnerable economies, from that point of view. These are the countries who have stood by us, and strengthening relationships with them will be beneficial not only in the short to medium term but also in the long term.

WION: You think China will be annoyed by the scrapping of the pact?

Biman Prasad: I am not sure of that, not for me to say. Of course, different countries perceive different relationships, and different configurations, where countries place themselves with others. As far as Fiji is concerned, we have said very clearly that our foreign policy, our economic agenda is tied to universal values and tied to idea of free Indo-Pacific region, inclusive Indo-Pacific and region based on some of these principles. That gives us natural affiliation to countries, and India is part of the Indo-Pacific strategic, Fiji is part of that, and we believe that the Indo-Pacific economic strategy will be very very beneficial for the Pacific in the long term.

WION: But do you think, Pacific has become the centre of geopolitical tensions with US, China?

Biman Prasad: There will always be that kind of tension, that kind of contest for influence. It is up to us in the region, as I said Pacific forum which is the forum for the leaders to discuss some of the fundamental issues. Region is united in the pursuit of a free pacific, free from any kind of influence that will disintegrate into divisions, there have been some attempts in that area but by and large Pacific is united in terms of the Pacific forum. Fiji's PM will provide that leadership and have demonstrated that, and he is a seasoned politician and worked with many of the leaders of the region and leaders beyond the pacific. We are very confident that the current Fijian govt, will further unite the region and provide a solid framework to address some of the fundamental challenges faced by Pacific island countries.

WION: But will you agree with the statement that China has been an aggressive force in the Indo-Pacific and is behind lot of problems in your region?

Biman Prasad: Well, you can say that I don't know if the term aggressive is a right term is. I think, China is a big country and influences and own ways of doing things but equally important are other countries that are influential. India is a global leader, you have Japan, and Australia. Australia's aid motivation in the Pacific has been very very positive for a very long time. We believe that apart from India, Japan, and the US, --Australia has been at the forefront in terms of the Indo pacific strategy, in terms of the whole Idea-free Indo pacific region. The pacific leaders, we in Fiji have lot of confidence, not only in our relationship with India but also with Australia. Because Australia does provide that confidence to many of those pacific island countries in terms of how we can deal with the challenges, so yes, power will do whatever they have to do but, we have our strategy, our own ways of doing things.

WION: Your comments on Indo Pacific, how do you see it as, and role of Japan

Biman Prasad: The Indo-Pacific strategy and gathering of the 4 very important countries- India, Japan, US, and Australia, we don't see that as some kind of new grouping. We see them as, more determined, and more organised approaches towards dealing with some of the challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region. We believe that there has been a weakening of democracy around the world, within the Indo pacific region and within the Pacific region. Part of the philosophy behind the Indo-Pacific strategy, excites us, we have fought for democracy over the last several years, the government we have now is working towards strengthening democracy, not only in Fiji but beyond Fiji in the Pacific. So, there is a direct link between our objective of a democratic region with what is being offered by Indo pacific leaders, such as countries like India, Japan, US, and Australia. We don't see it as a new thing, but we see it as reconvening of mind, agenda in to making the region more free, democratic, and based on universal values.

WION: How does Fiji sees the Quad? Countries are saying Quad is Asian Nato, will you agree with it?

Biman Prasad: I don't think Fiji sees it that way, I don't see it that way in an economic point of view. As an economic strategy its a very good grouping, these are our major partners. What they do in terms of crisis, trade, tourism--Australia is our largest source market for tourism, it our largest contributor to budget support and role played during covid, these are exemplary examples of relationship that we build over so many years with these countries including the US.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE